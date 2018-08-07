Home / Obituaries / Willie Joe “Joey” Goforth age 37 of Springfield, OH

Willie Joe “Joey” Goforth age 37 of Springfield, OH

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Willie Joe “Joey” Goforth age 37 of Springfield, OH passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at his home in Ohio.  Joey was very kindhearted and was willing to help anyone.  He loved spending time with family, working on cars, and building model cars.  Joey was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Sue Goforth; grandparents, Earl & Mary Patton and Bill & Norma Bently and uncle, Billy Joe Patton.

Joey is survived by his mother, Nancy Paton of Clinton, TN; father, Sammy Goforth of Toledo, OH; sister, Samantha (Travis) Binon of Toledo, OH; Fiancé, Nancy Kohler of Springfield, OH; daughters, Hailey Omans, Kayla Goforth, and Dakota Cochran; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends who treated him as family.

Joey’s family will receive his friends on Thursday, August 9, 2018 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with his funeral service immediately following at 8:00 pm in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. Rick Murphy officiating.  Joey’s interment will be Friday, August 10, 2018 at 2:00 pm at New Bon Air Cemetery in Sparta, TN.  In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are sent to Jones Mortuary at 375 N. Main St. Clinton, TN 37716 or by calling 865-457-1515.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton in charge of arrangements.

 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Heather Michelle Capps Saltkill, age 41 of Clinton

Heather Michelle Capps Saltkill, age 41 of Clinton, TN, originally from Knoxville, went to be …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.