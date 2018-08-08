Home / Obituaries / Wilhelmine Sophie Chapman, age 86 of Lake City

Wilhelmine Sophie Chapman, age 86 of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2018 at her residence. Wilhelmine was born on September 4, 1931 in Oberkirchberg, Germany to the late Franz Urban and Wilhelmine Beuter Urban. She was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Clinton. Wilhelmine is preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Kenneth Chapman, and sister Sophie Fuchsluger.
Survivors:
Sons                      Billy Joe Chapman of Clinton
                             Roger Lee Chapman of Lake City
Daughter               Rosemary Darden and Joseph of Lake City
Brothers                Hans Birk of Germany
                             Paul “Peter” Birk of Germany
Sister                    Anna Stickley of Glen Burnie, Maryland
Grandchildren      Kim Goodman, Chrissy Goodman, Deidra Foust
Great Grandchildren      Marli Jones, Alison Seiber, Samantha Carroll, and                                                          Donavan Boruff
Great Great Grandchildren      Sophia Carroll, Maleia Carroll and Zander Carroll
Special Neighbors          Sue and David Salisbury of Lake City
Special Friend                Helen Hammer of Clinton
Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at the St Joseph Catholic Church with Father Richard Armstrong officiating at 4:30 PM with an inurnment to follow also at St Joseph Catholic Church.
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

