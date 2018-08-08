Wilhelmine Sophie Chapman, age 86 of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2018 at her residence. Wilhelmine was born on September 4, 1931 in Oberkirchberg, Germany to the late Franz Urban and Wilhelmine Beuter Urban. She was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Clinton. Wilhelmine is preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Kenneth Chapman, and sister Sophie Fuchsluger.

Survivors:

Sons Billy Joe Chapman of Clinton

Roger Lee Chapman of Lake City

Daughter Rosemary Darden and Joseph of Lake City

Brothers Hans Birk of Germany

Paul “Peter” Birk of Germany

Sister Anna Stickley of Glen Burnie, Maryland

Grandchildren Kim Goodman, Chrissy Goodman, Deidra Foust

Great Grandchildren Marli Jones, Alison Seiber, Samantha Carroll, and Donavan Boruff

Great Great Grandchildren Sophia Carroll, Maleia Carroll and Zander Carroll

Special Neighbors Sue and David Salisbury of Lake City

Special Friend Helen Hammer of Clinton

Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at the St Joseph Catholic Church with Father Richard Armstrong officiating at 4:30 PM with an inurnment to follow also at St Joseph Catholic Church.