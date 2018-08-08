Wilhelmine Sophie Chapman, age 86 of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2018 at her residence. Wilhelmine was born on September 4, 1931 in Oberkirchberg, Germany to the late Franz Urban and Wilhelmine Beuter Urban. She was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Clinton. Wilhelmine is preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Kenneth Chapman, and sister Sophie Fuchsluger.
Survivors:
Sons Billy Joe Chapman of Clinton
Roger Lee Chapman of Lake City
Daughter Rosemary Darden and Joseph of Lake City
Brothers Hans Birk of Germany
Paul “Peter” Birk of Germany
Sister Anna Stickley of Glen Burnie, Maryland
Grandchildren Kim Goodman, Chrissy Goodman, Deidra Foust
Great Grandchildren Marli Jones, Alison Seiber, Samantha Carroll, and Donavan Boruff
Great Great Grandchildren Sophia Carroll, Maleia Carroll and Zander Carroll
Special Neighbors Sue and David Salisbury of Lake City
Special Friend Helen Hammer of Clinton
Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at the St Joseph Catholic Church with Father Richard Armstrong officiating at 4:30 PM with an inurnment to follow also at St Joseph Catholic Church.
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.