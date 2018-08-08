Volunteers needed for Bigfoot Blast 5K, 10K in November

Volunteers are needed for the Bigfoot Blast 5K & 10K Trail Run on November 4th at Windrock Park. This annual event benefits the Boys and Girls Club of North Anderson County. The trail run has raised over $9,000 in the past, so please consider volunteering for this event and help keep that momentum going. For more information on this event and how you can volunteer, email samantha@coalcreekcompany.com .

