Volunteers needed for Bigfoot Blast 5K, 10K in November

Volunteers are needed for the Bigfoot Blast 5K & 10K Trail Run on November 4th at Windrock Park. This annual event benefits the Boys and Girls Club of North Anderson County. The trail run has raised over $9,000 in the past, so please consider volunteering for this event and help keep that momentum going. For more information on this event and how you can volunteer, email samantha@coalcreekcompany.com.
