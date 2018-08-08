UT Arboretum Society monthly hike August 18th

The UT Arboretum Society’s monthly hike (third Saturday monthly) for August will be held August 18 at the UT Arboretum, 9:00 a.m.

The weather is warm, and an early morning hike will be refreshing. Be sure to bring a water bottle to stay hydrated as you hike. Learn about the UT Arboretum’s trails on this short trail hike (1 to 1.5 hours). Hiking any trail above your fitness level can make for a less than enjoyable day while out on the trail. Hikes will be varied in intensity level, and the route may be changed due to weather conditions or leader’s choice. This hike will be held outdoors and will be led by a volunteer familiar with the Arboretum and the trail system.

Please meet outside of the Visitors Center at the UT Arboretum, 901 S. Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge at 9:00 a.m. Wear clothes appropriate to the weather and boots or good shoes for outdoor walking. We aim for these hikes to be suitable for all, but the difficulty level of the hike is dependent on individual fitness. This is a free program offered by the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society.

To learn more about this hike or the UT Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org. For more information on the program, call 865-483-7277.