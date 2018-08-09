Home / Community Bulletin Board / UPDATE: Anderson Library Board to meet August 16th

UPDATE: Anderson Library Board to meet August 16th

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 8 Views

The Anderson County Library Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, August 16, 2018, at 4:00 p.m., at the Rocky Top Public Library, 226 N. Main St., Rocky Top, TN.

All Anderson County Board meetings are open to the public.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

CCSO warns of scam calls

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a phone scam. In a Facebook …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.