UPDATE: Anderson Library Board to meet August 16th

The Anderson County Library Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, August 16, 2018, at 4:00 p.m., at the Rocky Top Public Library, 226 N. Main St., Rocky Top, TN.
All Anderson County Board meetings are open to the public.
