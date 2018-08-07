Two weekend fires cause heavy damage, no injuries

A Saturday morning fire at a home on Sherwood Circle in Powell caused extensive damage but no injuries.

Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene at around 11:30 am Saturday and reported that in addition to a crew from the Claxton Volunteer Fire Department, crews from the Andersonville, Rural Metro, and Oak Ridge Fire Departments had also responded to a mutual aid call.

The neighbor who called in the fire said that she had been able to get two dogs and a cat out of the house and into the backyard and that she had notified the homeowners, Carrie and Jamie Loveday.

The Lovedays arrived on the scene and said that they had left for Sevierville earlier that morning and told deputies that the home was insured.

The house suffered extensive damage throughout, and the fire also damaged a pickup parked in the garage. Other neighbors managed to remove a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a zero-turn riding mower from the garage before its roof collapsed.

Firefighters say that it appears that the blaze started in the attic of the home and while it does appear to be accidental in nature, the ACSD’s Criminal Investigation Division is looking into it.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

A Sunday morning fire destroyed a vacant house in Heiskell and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

A deputy was called to Al Loy Lane at around 10:40 am in response to a house fire and when he arrived, was greeted by a crew from the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department, which was already on scene and working to extinguish the blaze.

Efforts to reach the listed homeowner proved unsuccessful and authorities say it is unclear how the fire started, especially since there was no electricity hooked up at the residence.

The Criminal Investigation Division will follow up.