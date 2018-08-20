Trustee’s Office to close for standard, mandatory audit August 31st

The Anderson County Trustee’s office and its branch offices will close at 11:00 am on Friday, August 31 to allow for the mandatory State audit as part of the transition to newly elected Trustee, Regina Copeland.

The county branch locations in Norris and Oak Ridge and drive-thru windows in Clinton and Oak Ridge will remain open all day on August 31, but only to conduct County Clerk business.

Taxpayers wanting to pay City of Oak Ridge property taxes after 11:00 am on August 31 can pay at the City offices at 200 S. Tulane Avenue.

All Anderson County offices will be closed on Monday, September 3 for Labor Day. All Anderson County Trustee offices will re-open at 8:00 am on Tuesday September 4.

Contact the Trustee’s office at 865-457-6233 for questions regarding this schedule.