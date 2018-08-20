Three arrested in LaFollette prostitution sting

Last week, detectives with the La Follette Police Department conducted an undercover prostitution sting downtown.

This operation was in response to numerous complaints concerning what the department called “the on-going solicitation for prostitution.”

47-year-old Rachell Ann Gardner was charged with prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia.

32-year-old Amber Bailey was charged with prostitution.

50-year-old Pamela Ray was charged with prostitution and with a violation of the sex offender registry.

LaFollette Police say they plan to continue these types of operations in the future, which will also target those soliciting the services of the prostitutes.