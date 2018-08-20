Home / Local News / Three arrested in LaFollette prostitution sting

Three arrested in LaFollette prostitution sting

Jim Harris 21 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 13 Views

Last week, detectives with the La Follette Police Department conducted an undercover prostitution sting downtown.

This operation was in response to numerous complaints concerning what the department called “the on-going solicitation for prostitution.”
47-year-old Rachell Ann Gardner was charged with prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia.

32-year-old Amber Bailey was charged with prostitution.

50-year-old Pamela Ray was charged with prostitution and with a violation of the sex offender registry.

LaFollette Police say they plan to continue these types of operations in the future, which will also target those soliciting the services of the prostitutes.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Akagi retiring as OR Police Chief

The Oak Ridge City Manager’s Office announced Friday that Police Chief Jim Akagi will retire …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.