THP traffic stop in Knox yields 10 pounds of pot

A traffic stop late Tuesday in Knox County by the Tennessee Highway Patrol uncovered 10 pounds of marijuana.

A THP trooper made a stop on I-40 after observing “signs of distress from the two vehicle occupants” and said that they received “deceptive” answers to questions. Backup was called and the driver refused to consent to a search of the vehicle.

A K-9 was deployed and detected the scent of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, at which point, troopers located 10 pounds of marijuana in the trunk.

37-year-old Valdis Matthews and 44-year-old Joel Williams, both from South Carolina, were arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana.

