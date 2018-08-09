THP investigating rocks hurled off overpass in Roane

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating after 15 cars were damaged by rocks thrown from an I-40 overpass one night last month.

The reports started coming in on July 19. Some people driving on I-40 east in Roane County, between the Buttermilk Road exit at mile marker 362 and mile marker 366 reported their vehicles were hit by rocks thrown from an overpass. Others reported striking rocks in the roadway that had already been thrown on to the interstate. That night, a THP supervisor’s vehicle struck a rock in the roadway while responding to the scene, which caused around $3500 worth of damage to his patrol vehicle.

A few days after the initial salvo of rocks, another woman reported that a rock tossed off an overpass had shattered the sunroof of her SUV.

Most of the damage was minor, but one vehicle had to be towed. Luckily, no one was injured.

THP has no suspects at this time but are continuing to work with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office and the DA’s office to try and identify the culprit or culprits.

Troopers worked with the impacted motorists on reports to help them with their insurance claims.