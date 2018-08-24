Home / Community Bulletin Board / TDOT blasting in Roane, Morgan to continue over next two weeks

TDOT blasting in Roane, Morgan to continue over next two weeks

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

(TDOT/Mark Nagi)  Motorists traveling on State Route 29 (US 27) in Morgan and Roane Counties should be alert for road closures that will have an impact on traffic over the next two weeks.

In order to allow for blasting operations to take place, State Route 29 (US 27) will be closed near Coal Hill Road on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays the weeks of August 27 and September 2.

Blasting operations will occur between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and will require the roadway to be closed for 30-40 minutes.

While blasting is occurring, motorists may want to consider alternate routes, including SR 328.

Motorists should use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

‘Romantic’ rendezvous leads to pursuit, crash, arrest

An attempt at a romantic rendezvous in the parking lot of an abandoned church landed …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.