Sunday wreck injures one

Jim Harris

A rope rescue system was used to help remove an injured Jeep driver who had driven over a steep hill in east Oak Ridge on Sunday.

Oak Ridge 911 dispatchers received a call at about 7 p.m. Sunday that a 4×4 that had driven over a steep hill near Edgemoor Road. The Oak Ridge Fire Department, Oak Ridge Police Department, and Anderson County Emergency Medical Services responded. When crews arrived, they found a Jeep that was occupied by two adults and two dogs about 50 feet down a steep hill.

The male driver, whose name has not been released, suffered injuries to both legs while his passenger and the dogs suffered only minor injuries. The male patient was treated by EMS and ORFD personnel and secured in a Stokes basket to be taken to the top of the hill.

ORFD personnel used a rope haul system to bring the basket to the top of the hill. The patient was carried by a 4×4 vehicle to the waiting ambulance.

The passenger and dogs were escorted to the top of the hill by police and fire crews.

EMS then transported the patient to an area hospital.

