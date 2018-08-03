Home / Community Bulletin Board / Still stuff to do in Anderson in waning days of summer

Still stuff to do in Anderson in waning days of summer

Jim Harris Community Bulletin Board, Local News

)Adventure Anderson/Explore Oak Ridge)  Don’t let summer get away before you plan a trip to Norris Lake! Norris Lake has over 800 miles of beautiful shoreline and hundreds of secluded coves just waiting for you. It is perfect for wake boarding, wake surfing, tubing or simply floating the day away.  With over 14 different species of fish, Norris is also a prime fishing destination. Don’t own a boat? No problem! Our marinas offer boat and jet ski rentals.  Anderson County has a variety of lodging options to choose from while visiting Norris. Whether you prefer a condo on the water, a campground, or a cabin nestled in the beautiful mountains of East Tennessee, you are sure to find your home away from home. So before summer comes to an end, start packing your bags and head  to Norris Lake!

The Museum of Appalachia is a living history museum that lends voice to the people of Southern Appalachia through the artifacts and stories they left behind. Visitors can explore 65 beautiful acres and over 250,000 artifacts all with a unique story. The Museum is also home to a delicious restaurant, gift shop and hosts many special events throughout the year. One event coming up that you don’t want to miss is the Days of the Pioneer Antique Show on September 14-15. This two day event features the finest selection of 18th and 19th century antiques from over 60 of the nation’s best dealers. The event also features mountain music, Revolutionary and Civil War encampments, and traditional craftsmen demonstrating pioneer skills. Guests will enjoy activities such as sawmilling, blacksmithing, sorghum making, spinning, weaving, and more. Get ticket information here
For more information on Anderson County and area events, please visit www.adventureanderson.com
or www.exploreoakridge.com/.

