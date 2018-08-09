Home / Community Bulletin Board / State offers grant opportunities for VFDs

State offers grant opportunities for VFDs

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

(State press release) The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is accepting grant applications for the 2018-19 Volunteer Fire Assistance (VFA) program from now until Sept. 14, 2018.

Volunteer fire departments (VFDs) serving communities with populations of 10,000 or less are eligible for this 50% reimbursement grant. Grants will be awarded for qualifying purchases up to $6,000. Last year, 115 VFDs received grants for a total amount of $264,368.

Examples of qualifying purchases include personal protective equipment, firefighting hand tools, communications equipment, parts and supplies for engines, and training materials.

Applications must be submitted to the area’s Assistant District Forester. To qualify to apply, volunteer fire departments must have a current memorandum of understanding with the Division of Forestry.

For more information about the program and examples of items that can be purchased using VFA grant funds, please visit www.burnsafetn.org/vfa.html or contact Robin Bible at 865-837 5537.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Friendship Bell on the move in Oak Ridge

The city of Oak Ridge began the process of relocating the Friendship Bell Thursday morning. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.