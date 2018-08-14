Stanley Mitchell Wade, age 70 passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, August 12, 2018. He was a member of Sinking Springs, United Methodist Church. His greatest love was being a dad, grandfather and great grandfather.

Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Blondell Wade, sisters, Janice Foster and Charlene Willamson.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Wade; Son, Bruce Wade and wife, Tiffany; daughters, Angela Purkey, Dawn Brummett and husband Marty, Denise Wade and fiancé, Sean Healey. Sister Sue Alley and husband, Bill.

Grandchildren, Bryce, Alexis, Gracie, Delaney and Miley Wade, Wayne Rosenbaum, Blake and Paige Purkey, Katelyn and Ella Brummett, and Ashlin Healey; great grandchildren, Bellamy Purkey and Aria Currie and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 15, 2018 from 5-7 PM in the Chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow at 7 PM.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, www.holleygamble.com

