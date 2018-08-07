Smokies take third straight, head home for date with Shuckers

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies took the series finale from the Jackson Generals with a 2-1 win in Jackson. Tennessee was powered by a two-run home run from Zack Short in the sixth inning.

Tennessee and Jackson played five scoreless frames to start the contest. The Smokies would jump into the scoring column first, however, when the top of the sixth inning rolled around. Jeffrey Baez got on base with a one-out single. Duncan Robinson, Tennessee’s starting pitcher, followed with a bunt that saw Baez out on a force play at second base.

Short came up with two outs and hit a two-run home run to left field, scoring Robinson and making it 2-0 Smokies. It was the thirteenth home run of the season for Short and the fourth run scored in Robinson’s minor league career. Jackson answered with an RBI-double in the bottom of the sixth, cutting the Tennessee lead to 2-1, but the Smokies held on for the win.

Robinson pitched 6.0 innings in the start, allowing one run on five hits and two walks. He also struck out seven before handing the ball to Preston Morrison, who started the seventh inning on the mound. Morrison threw a scoreless frame, striking out two batters. Jordan Minch pitched a scoreless eighth inning, despite allowing two hits. He also struck out two. Jake Stinnett entered to pitch the ninth inning and threw a scoreless inning of his own to earn the save.

Tennessee will have the day off on Tuesday before returning to Smokies Stadium for a five-game set with the Biloxi Shuckers. Wednesday’s game is set to start at 7:00 p.m.as the Smokies prepare for one of their final home series.

Written by Blake Von Hagen, Broadcast Assistant for the Tennessee Smokies