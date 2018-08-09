Smokies open up with win over Biloxi, 6-1

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies defeated the Biloxi Shuckers 6-1 in the series opener on Wednesday night. Tennessee totaled seven hits in the win.

Matt Swarmer got the start for the Smokies and picked up his third win of the season. Swarmer pitched six innings, allowing one run, the run was unearned,on six hits. He also struck out seven. Swarmer is now 2-1 at home on the season with an ERA of just over two.

After the Shuckers led off the game with a home run, the Smokies answered back with two runs in the bottom of the first. Zack Short singled to start the inning, and Vimael Machin hit his fifth home run of the season to put Tennessee up 2-1.

In the bottom of the second, the Smokies increased their lead. With two outs, Connor Myers hit a ball that just scraped fair down the third base line. After a bounce off the wall, Myers raced around the bases and beat the throw to home for an inside the park home run. It was Myers first home run of the season.

The Smokies put the game out of reach in the bottom of the sixth. Back-to-back singles to start the inning from Short, Machin and Higgins scored a run and put runners on first and second. Yasiel Balaguert was the next batter and he doubled in Machin and Higgins to make it a 6-1 game.

Scott Effross replaced Swarmer in the seventh inning and pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out four. Effross has now thrown three straight scoreless innings. Daury Torrez pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

The Smokies and Shuckers will be back in action on Thursday night at seven. Thomas Hatch is the projected starter as he looks for win number seven on the year.

Written by Rob Harvey, Broadcast Assistant for the Tennessee Smokies