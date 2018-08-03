Smokies fall to Jackson, 4-3

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies were defeated by the Jackson Generals 4-3 on Thursday night in Jackson. Zack Short hit a first-inning home run to put the Smokies in front but that was all the offense could muster in the loss.

Tennessee jumped out to a lead in the top of the first inning. Charcer Burks led off the inning with a single and Vimael Machin followed with a single which put runners on first and second. Zack Short came to the plate and hit a three-run home run to make it 3-0 Smokies. It was the twelfth home run of the season for Short.

Jackson trimmed the lead to 3-1 on an RBI-single in the bottom of the sixth inning and made it a one-run game on another single later in the frame. In the bottom of the seventh, Jackson tied the game up and took the lead in the bottom of the eighth 4-3.

Matt Swarmer started on the mound for Tennessee on Thursday. Swarmer pitched six innings, allowing two runs on six hits and struck out seven. The outing lowered Swarmer’s ERA to 3.97. James Buckelew replaced Swarmer in the bottom of the seventh inning and gave up the lead, allowing two runs in 1.1 innings of relief. Preston Morrison came in to stop the bleeding and did that with 0.2 innings of work.

Tennessee and Jackson will play again on Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET. Thomas Hatch (6-4, 4.03 ERA) is projected to start the game at pitcher for the Smokies and Taylor Widener (4-5, 2.79 ERA) is going to counter him for the Generals. Hatch has limited batters to a .221 batting average over the last 30 days. He pitched 6.0 innings and gave up five earned runs against Jackson on June 6.

Written by Blake Von Hagen, Broadcast Assistant for the Tennessee Smokies