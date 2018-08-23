Home / Local Sports / Smokies fall at home to Jackson, 6-2

Smokies fall at home to Jackson, 6-2

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local Sports Leave a comment 8 Views

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies lost 6-2 to the Jackson Generals on Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium. Tennessee’s bullpen gave up its first runs after throwing 34.1 consecutive scoreless innings.

Jackson jumped out to a quick lead in the top of the first inning. The Generals scored one run on an RBI-single and doubled the advantage on a double later in the frame, making it 2-0. Tennessee re-sponded in the bottom of the fifth inning when Eddy Martinez started a rally with a one-out single and Connor Myers moved him to third with a two-out single.

Starting pitcher Keegan Thompson drove both runners home on an RBI-double to center field, ty-ing the game 2-2. The hit gave Thompson the first RBIs of his professional career. Jackson re-took the lead on an RBI-single in the seventh inning, which gave the Generals a 3-2 advantage. They added a three-run home run in the eighth inning to put the game away.

Thompson pitched 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk. He also struck out eight in the start. Scott Effross relieved Thompson to start the seventh inning. Effross threw 1.2 innings, giving up four runs on three hits and three walks. Jake Stinnett was the next pitcher in for the Smokies. Stinnett pitched 1.1 innings, giving up just one hit while striking out four batters.

Tennessee and Jackson will wrap up the series on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. The Smokies will then travel to Montgomery for the final road trip of the season. Friday’s game is set for a 7:35 p.m. ET start.

Written by Blake Von Hagen, Broadcast Assistant for the Tennessee Smokies

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Smokies knock off Generals

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies defeated the Jackson Generals 4-1 on Monday night at Smokies …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.