Smokies fall at home to Jackson, 6-2

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies lost 6-2 to the Jackson Generals on Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium. Tennessee’s bullpen gave up its first runs after throwing 34.1 consecutive scoreless innings.

Jackson jumped out to a quick lead in the top of the first inning. The Generals scored one run on an RBI-single and doubled the advantage on a double later in the frame, making it 2-0. Tennessee re-sponded in the bottom of the fifth inning when Eddy Martinez started a rally with a one-out single and Connor Myers moved him to third with a two-out single.

Starting pitcher Keegan Thompson drove both runners home on an RBI-double to center field, ty-ing the game 2-2. The hit gave Thompson the first RBIs of his professional career. Jackson re-took the lead on an RBI-single in the seventh inning, which gave the Generals a 3-2 advantage. They added a three-run home run in the eighth inning to put the game away.

Thompson pitched 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk. He also struck out eight in the start. Scott Effross relieved Thompson to start the seventh inning. Effross threw 1.2 innings, giving up four runs on three hits and three walks. Jake Stinnett was the next pitcher in for the Smokies. Stinnett pitched 1.1 innings, giving up just one hit while striking out four batters.

Tennessee and Jackson will wrap up the series on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. The Smokies will then travel to Montgomery for the final road trip of the season. Friday’s game is set for a 7:35 p.m. ET start.

Written by Blake Von Hagen, Broadcast Assistant for the Tennessee Smokies