Smokies drop series finale to Jackson, 2-1

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies were defeated by the Jackson Generals 2-1 on Thursday night. It was Tennessee’s third straight loss.

Zach Hedges got the start for the Smokies, his first start in Double-A this season. Hedges pitched 3.2 innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out four. Hedges cruised through three innings but gave up a solo home run in the top of the fourth that gave Jackson a 1-0 lead.

Through four innings the Smokies failed to get a man on base, but that changed in the bottom of the fifth. P.J. Higgins got Tennessee’s first hit of the game with a single to left field. Erick Castillo singled with two outs to keep the inning alive, and the Smokies tied it when Charcer Burks singled home Higgins to make it 1-1.

Jordan Minch was the first reliever out of the pen for the Smokies with one out, and he pitched 1.1 scoreless innings while striking out one. Daury Torrez, who returned from the disabled list on Wednesday, replaced Minch in the sixth inning and pitched 2.2 innings. Torrez almost made it out of his outing without giving up a run but an infield single in the top of the eighth scored a run to give Jackson a 2-1 lead. Brad Markey replaced Torrez with two outs in the eighth and got the final out of the inning. Markey also pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

The Smokies will be on the road on Friday as they begin their final road series of the season. Tennessee takes on the Montgomery Biscuits at 7:35 p.m. ET. Matt Swarmer is the projected pitcher for the Smokies. Swarmer is coming off of his fourth win of the season where he struck out a season high nine batters. J.D. Martin is the projected starter for the Biscuits.

Written by Rob Harvey, Broadcast Assistant for the Tennessee Smokies

