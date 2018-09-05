Smokies drop final road game of 2018, 9-5

(Tennessee Smokies) The Montgomery Biscuits defeated the Tennessee Smokies 9-5 on Tuesday in Montgomery. Tennessee’s offense was unable to keep up in the final road game of the year.

P.J. Higgins opened the scoring in the top of the first inning, as he reached on a fielding error and Wynton Bernard scored to make it 1-0 Smokies. Montgomery came back with two runs in the bottom of the second inning, giving them a 2-1 advantage. In the top if the third, Eddy Martinez tripled home Jeffrey Baez to tie the game at 2-2. It was the third triple of the season for Martinez.

Higgins added to his numbers with an RBI-single later in the frame, scoring Martinez and making it 3-2 Tennessee. The Biscuits immediately erased the deficit, as a two-run home run gave Montgomery a 4-3 lead. Once again, the Smokies responded, as Zack Short hit a two-run home run to left field. The homer scored Charcer Burks and was the 17th of the year for Short.

The Biscuits bounced right back with four runs in the bottom half of the inning, re-taking the lead and making it an 8-5 game. An RBI-groundout in the seventh inning made it 9-5 Montgomery.

Keegan Thompson started on the mound for Tennessee. Thompson pitched 3.2 innings, allowing eight runs on 10 hits. He struck out four in the start. Thompson was relieved by Brad Markey in the fourth. Markey threw 1.1 innings, giving up just one hit while striking out one. He was relieved by Scott Effross to start the sixth. Effross pitched 1.2 innings, allowing a run on two hits. Preston Morrison pitched a scoreless inning and struck out one, while Jordan Minch recorded the final defensive out for the Smokies.

Tennessee will have the day off on Wednesday before starting the final series of the season. The Smokies will play a five-game set with Pensacola. Thursday’s contest is set to start at 7:00 p.m. from Smokies Stadium.

Written by Blake Von Hagen, broadcast Assistant for the Tennessee Smokies