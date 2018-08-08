Single-vehicle accident kills one in Roane, another injured, facing charges

A single vehicle accident in Roane County late Tuesday, left one person dead and another injured. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that a Geo Tracker driven by 27-year-old Anthony S. Taylor of Rockwood was traveling north on the 1600 block of Riggs Chapel Road when he went off course and struck a tree.

A passenger, 48-year-old Timothy J. Taylor of Rockwood, was killed.

The report indicates drug use and troopers took out a warrant on Taylor, who was injured in the crash, for vehicular homicide.