Sex offender nabbed on registry violation charges

A Morgan County man wanted for violating the sex offender registry laws was arrested Tuesday after a citizen spotted him and alerted the authorities.

27-year-old Matthew Ryan Humfleet pleaded guilty in 2016 to two charges of statutory rape involving two 15-year-old girls–one in Morgan and one in Loudon County–and received a three-year sentence. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender, but has apparently not complied with that order.

He was being sought by the Roane and Morgan County Sheriff’s Offices, the Tennessee Department of Corrections and the 9th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, which announced the arrest in a Tuesday press release.