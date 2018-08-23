Seward Bishop Norris, 80, of Oak Ridge, TN passed away August 12, 2018 in Bimini, Bahamas. He was born in Nashville, TN on September 22, 1937. He grew up in Cumberland County. After moving to Oak Ridge as a young man, he became a successful businessman. He developed Riverbend, Castlewood Condominiums, Greggory’s on the Water, and Rivers Run. As a contractor, he built hundreds of new homes throughout his 50-year career. His most recent vision was creating an upscale, affordable community of homes to be constructed on the remaining undeveloped land in Rivers Run.

Seward loved spending time in the Bahamas on family vacations. He also enjoyed deep-sea fishing and taught his children and grandchildren the love for both as well. Throughout his years in Bimini he made many lifelong friends.

He was an avid UT football fan, holding numerous season tickets for over 50 years. Even when he and Connie no longer attended games, he enjoyed his children, grandchildren, and family friends attending in his place. He never missed a televised UT football game.

Memories of Seward, Dad, and Poppie will be cherished by Connie, his wife of 45 years; his son Gregg (Tabitha) of Chattanooga; his grandchildren, Blake and McKenna Norris, juniors at Oak Ridge High School; Kinsley and Kaiden Norris, who attend OLPH Catholic School; mother-in-law, Betty Benedict Montandon (Les) of Elkhart, IN; brothers-in-law, Randy Benedict (Nancy); Gerry Benedict (Laura) of Columbus, OH; many cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as special friends Martha Acres, of Oak Ridge; and Veronica McPhee of the Bahamas.

He is predeceased by his daughter, Mandy; son, Jason; parents Seward B. Norris, Sr. and Evelyn Anderson Norris; his father-in-law Adin G. Benedict.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 1, 2018 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN. A Celebration Of Life will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Brent Ronald, pastor at Cokesbury United Methodist Church officiating. He will be laid to rest at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in a private interment.

Seward and his family have supported many charities over the years, the closest to their heart being East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. An online guest book can be signed at http://www.holleygamble.com/ obits

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.