Schools start year with additional money for security

Jim Harris 22 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 47 Views

The Tennessee General Assembly passed the Safe Schools Act earlier this year in response to the rash of school shootings seen across the country over the past few years. Part of the program provides school systems across the state with additional safety and security funding.

Under the Safe Schools Act, each school district is responsible for evaluating its own safety needs and deciding what the best way for the individual system to use the money, including violence prevention programs, training and drills for school personnel, behavioral health and to pay for needed security improvements like additional cameras, door lock systems and others..

The state divided $25 million across all districts in the state, based on student population in the form of one-time grants.

School districts are also required to provide a local match. Here is a list of some of our area school systems’ allocations and local matches.

  • Anderson County Schools: $164,780 with a local match of $57,520.
  • Clinton City Schools: $25,030 with a local match of $8770.
  • Oak Ridge City Schools: $111,350 with a local match of $38,850.
  • Campbell County Schools: $154,720 with a local match of $42,580.
  • Morgan County Schools: $96,330 with a local match of $12,270.
  • Roane County Schools: $158,430 with a local match of $66,670.
  • Union County Schools: $134,470 with a local match of $13,130.

The measure also provides recurring funding to each school district, also requiring a local match.

  • Anderson County received $65,910 with a local match of $22,990.
  • Clinton City Schools received $10,010 with a local match of $3490.
  • Oak Ridge Schools received $44,540 in recurring funds with a local match of $15,560.
  • Campbell County received $61,890 with a local match of $17,010.
  • Morgan County received $38,530 with a local match of $4870.
  • Roane County received $63,370 with a local match of $26,630.
  • Union County received $53,790 with a local match of $5210.

For more information, visit https://www.tn.gov/education/health-and-safety/school-safety/safe-schools-act.html.

