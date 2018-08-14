Safety Fest Tennessee returning to Oak Ridge, Knoxville

(TOSHA) Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has once again partnered with Safety Fest Tennessee to present five days of safety and health training for businesses and residents in East Tennessee. The free event will take place September 10 through 14, 2018, in Oak Ridge and Knoxville.

Safety Fest Tennessee offers 100 free safety and health classes which cover topics including electrical safety, ergonomics, fall prevention, ladder safety, and OSHA 10-hour certificate classes. There will also be break-out sessions, demonstrations, along with a Safety Expo, featuring over 40 safety equipment and services companies showcasing the latest equipment.

“Over the last seven years Safety Fest Tennessee has been well received by health and safety professionals in East Tennessee, with attendance increasing each year,” said Safety Fest Tennessee organizer Tom Wantland, from Oak Ridge Associated Universities. “We’re expecting over 1,000 attendees to register to participate in the event this September.”

This year, the Community Safety Forum takes place on September 11 at 9:00 a.m. and will feature nationally recognized motivational speaker, Chip Eichelberger.

“We are especially excited about Chip being part of this year’s Safety Fest Tennessee,” said Dale Stewart, one of the event’s organizers. “His highly interactive session “Get Switched On” will engage people at every level and he incorporates the audience into his presentation, so it’s definitely more than just a speech.”

Safety Fest Tennessee is a free event, so everyone who is interested in safety in health can attend, without the cost of a typical conference registration.

“It is great TOSHA is once again able to help sponsor this free event where attendees don’t have to pay to see a nationally acclaimed speaker or to learn from some of the best safety and health professionals in the business,” said Steve Hawkins, the Assistant Commissioner over TOSHA. “I hope everyone will take advantage of this opportunity.”

While this is a free event, those who would like to attend must register before the start of the conference. The registration page, as well as an extensive class schedule, with topics pertinent to safety and health professionals, managers, and workers, as well as government employees and the public, can be found at www.safetyfesttn.org.

Most classes and sessions will take place at the New Hope Center located at 602 Scarboro Rd. and the Pollard Technology Conference Center at 210 Badger Ave., both of which are in Oak Ridge. You can find a complete list of Safety Fest Tennessee locations in Oak Ridge and Knoxville by visiting the event’s website.