Ronald B. Wallace, age 31 of Andersonville went home to be with the Lord on August 7, 2018. He was born on November 24, 1986, he was a member of Lone Mountain Baptist Church in Andersonville. 
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Archie and Edna Wallace.
He is survived by his parents…. Ronnie and Kathy Wallace 
Brother…. Curtis Wallace and wife Julie
Fiance…. Gabby Sharp and daughter Cheyenne 
Nephew…. Colin Wallace
Nieces…. Maci and Madison Wallace
A special thanks to Gabby for all you have done in taking care of Ronald.
The family will receive friends 5:00-8:00 pm, Friday, August 10, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services following in the chapel with Rev. Donny Wallace and Rev. Tim Wallace officiating. His graveside will be 11:00 am, Saturday at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com 

