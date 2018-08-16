Rockwood man released from hospital, taken to jail

A Rockwood man is in custody at the Roane County Jail on charges including vehicular homicide by intoxication.

27-year-old Anthony Taylor was taken into custody upon his release from UT Medical Center on Tuesday, where he had been receiving treatment for injuries sustained in an August 7th, single-vehicle accident that left his passenger dead.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that toxicology tests determined that Taylor was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, which occurred on Riggs Chapel Road when his Geo Tracker left the side of the road and struck a tree. His passenger, 48-year-old Timothy Taylor, also of Rockwood was killed in the crash.

Among the charges against Anthony Taylor–vehicular homicide involving intoxication, evading arrest and altering or changing a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).