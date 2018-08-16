Home / Featured / Rockwood man released from hospital, taken to jail
Anthony Taylor (Roane County Sheriff's Office)

Rockwood man released from hospital, taken to jail

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

A Rockwood man is in custody at the Roane County Jail on charges including vehicular homicide by intoxication.

27-year-old Anthony Taylor was taken into custody upon his release from UT Medical Center on Tuesday, where he had been receiving treatment for injuries sustained in an August 7th, single-vehicle accident that left his passenger dead.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that toxicology tests determined that Taylor was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, which occurred on Riggs Chapel Road when his Geo Tracker left the side of the road and struck a tree. His passenger, 48-year-old Timothy Taylor, also of Rockwood was killed in the crash.

Among the charges against Anthony Taylor–vehicular homicide involving intoxication, evading arrest and altering or changing a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Kingston/Harriman game moved to Thursday on BBB

The Kingston at Harriman high school football game scheduled for Friday August 17th has been …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.