Home / Local News / Roane Alliance President, CEO stepping down

Roane Alliance President, CEO stepping down

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

(Statement from Roane Alliance) It is with sadness that I accepted Wade Creswell’s letter of resignation today as President & CEO of the Roane Alliance.  Wade has accepted a position with a local company and his last day will be Friday, September 21st.  I would like to take this opportunity to express my appreciation of the great work that Wade has done in his four and a half years leading the Roane Alliance.  His passion, vision and love for Roane County have fueled his tireless work for this County and Region and I sincerely appreciate all he has done. 

The Executive Team has appointed Pam May to serve as Interim President & CEO.  We are quickly approaching the date of the Roane Alliance Gala which is an extremely busy time for the Alliance staff and leadership.  Once the Gala has concluded, the Executive Team will begin to work on a job announcement and process to search for and select the permanent President & CEO. 

Please join me in congratulating Wade on his new position. 

Respectfully, 

Chris Whaley

Roane Alliance Chair

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Follow-Up: Rick Meredith wins state award

Anderson County Chamber of Commerce President Rick Meredith was named Tennessee Chamber Executive of the Year this …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.