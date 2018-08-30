Roane Alliance President, CEO stepping down

(Statement from Roane Alliance) It is with sadness that I accepted Wade Creswell’s letter of resignation today as President & CEO of the Roane Alliance. Wade has accepted a position with a local company and his last day will be Friday, September 21st. I would like to take this opportunity to express my appreciation of the great work that Wade has done in his four and a half years leading the Roane Alliance. His passion, vision and love for Roane County have fueled his tireless work for this County and Region and I sincerely appreciate all he has done.

The Executive Team has appointed Pam May to serve as Interim President & CEO. We are quickly approaching the date of the Roane Alliance Gala which is an extremely busy time for the Alliance staff and leadership. Once the Gala has concluded, the Executive Team will begin to work on a job announcement and process to search for and select the permanent President & CEO.

Please join me in congratulating Wade on his new position.

Respectfully,

Chris Whaley

Roane Alliance Chair