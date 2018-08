ROAD WORK ALERT: Small portion of Spring Street to be closed Monday August 27th

Weather permitting on Monday (August 27th) the Clinton Public Works Department will have Spring Street closed on the west side of Highland Avenue from Pine Road.to Highland.

Crews will be replacing a drainage culvert that crosses Spring Street.

The road will be closed beginning at 8:00 am and if all goes as planned, will be reopened at around 3:00 pm.