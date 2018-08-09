Report: New burger joint headed to Oak Ridge

According to published reports, a new burger restaurant will be built at the former site of the Pie Five restaurant at 443 S. Illinois Ave.

The Oak Ridger reports that the restaurant will be Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries, a franchise based out of North Carolina.

It is not clear when the new eatery could be opened, but the paper reports that the future restaurant already has a Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/hwy55oakridge/, on which they say that they will post instructions on how people can apply for jobs at the restaurant in the not-too-distant-future.