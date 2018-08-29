Home / Community Bulletin Board / Reminder: OR preschool, park projects topic of Thursday meeting

Reminder: OR preschool, park projects topic of Thursday meeting

Jim Harris

As plans progress for the new Oak Ridge Preschool and Scarboro Park improvements, City leaders will provide an update on the project during a community meeting on Thursday, August 30, 2018, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Scarboro Community Center.  Discussions will focus on recreational amenities in Scarboro Park as well as the current status and next steps for the preschool.

Previous public meetings have provided an overview of conceptual designs, architectural plans, recreational park amenities, and the projected budget. Meetings were also an opportunity for citizens to ask questions and provide input as decisions were made.

Oak Ridge City Council and the Oak Ridge Board of Education voted last year to select Scarboro Park as the location for a new preschool. Prior to this, the City of Oak Ridge and Oak Ridge Schools had been working to choose a site for approximately two years. Once the building is complete, the preschool will relocate from the school administration building on New York Avenue to its new facility on Carver Avenue.

A representative from Studio Four Design will host the upcoming community meeting, along with the Oak Ridge City Manager and City staff members. Oak Ridge Board of Education and City Council members will also be in attendance. Citizens will be able to ask questions and will be updated on upcoming stages of the project as it moves to a bid phase in September.

 

