Reminder: Norris VFD Car Show Saturday

As part of its 75th anniversary celebration, the Norris Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting its Third Annual Car Show this Saturday, August 25 on The Commons.

The car show begins at 8:00 a.m. with an open house of the Fire Department and Norris Museum opening at 10:00.

The “Fourtuitous Barbershop Quartet” will perform at 10 am, followed at 11:00 am with hamburger dinners, and the day’s festivities will be capped by the second annual Anderson County Waterball Competition at 1 pm, of which the Claxton Volunteer Fire Department is the defending champion.