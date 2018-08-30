RAM founder, president Stan Brock dies at 82

East Tennessee is mourning the loss Remote Area Medical founder and president Stan Brock, who passed away Wednesday at theage of 82 following complications from a stroke.

Brock, a former TV and movie star, founded RAM in 1985 to serve as a safety net provider of free medical care in remote areas of developing countries, such as Guyana, Mexico and Haiti, but soon realized there was also a need at home.

The first local RAM clinic was held in 1992 in Sneedville after that community lost its only hospital and dentist.

As recently as 2012, RAM sponsored and operated 12 clinics a year, but now conduct over 70 clinics a year.

RAM has held three Expeditions at Clinton’s First Baptist Church in recent years, and those who utilize the organization for free medical care do not have to worry, because RAM officials said yesterday that “RAM will continue championing his legacy and caring for those in need. Mr. Brock built a strong organization led by a dedicated 12-member Board of Directors, 34 staff members, and tens of thousands of volunteers and donors.”

Since the organization’s founding in 1985, RAM has provided free medical care to over 740,000 individuals.

In a release announcing Brock’s passing, RAM CEO Jeffrey Eastman says that a celebration of Brock’s life will be held in the coming weeks so that the community can celebrate his remarkable and impactful life.

You can read Eastman’s statement on our website.

“It is with great sadness that Remote Area Medical announces the passing of our Founder and President, Stan Brock. Mr. Brock passed away today in Knoxville, Tennessee at the age of 82. Since he began RAM in 1985, Mr. Brock has been a tireless advocate for those in need, and through his leadership, RAM has provided free care to more than 740,000 individuals.

Without Mr. Brock, RAM would not have been able to prevent pain and alleviate suffering for so many people. While Mr. Brock’s death is a great loss to the organization, RAM will continue championing his legacy and caring for those in need. Mr. Brock built a strong organization led by a dedicated 12-member Board of Directors, 34 staff members, and tens of thousands of volunteers and donors. Together, they will continue to fulfill the mission set by Mr. Brock so many years ago in the jungle of Guyana.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place in the coming weeks honoring Mr. Brock and celebrating his extraordinary life. Details are forthcoming and will be announced on RAM’s social media pages, on RAM’s website, and through RAM’s newsletter. In lieu of flowers, Mr. Brock requests that donations be sent to Remote Area Medical in his memory.

If you would like to share a memory about Mr. Brock, please email us at development@ramusa.org. You can also learn more about how RAM will continue Stan Brock’s legacy on RAM’s website in the coming days

As Stan Brock heralded “Never Forget the Mission!”

Sincerely,

Jeffrey L. Eastman

Chief Executive Officer

Remote Area Medical