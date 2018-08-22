Home / Contests / Powell Brothers Dragon Wagon Sports Talk Trivia Question #2

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Contests, Local Sports Leave a comment 19 Views

Here is this week’s Dragon Trivia question (better late than never):

Name three (3) members of the 1985 Clinton High School football coaching staff.  Any 3.

Submit your answers in the comments section on the website or on Facebook.  All correct answers will be put it into a drawing, the winner of which will receive a coupon for a free hot fudge cake from the One Stop Market and a $10 gift card from the Apple Blossom Cafe.

We will reveal the winner on Thursday during the Dragon Wagon, which will be live at Ace Hardware in Clinton from 4 to 6 pm.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

