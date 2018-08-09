Peggy Lou Avery, age 79, of Kingston passed away Monday, August 6, 2018 at U. T. Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born November 23, 1938 in Harriman and had been a resident of Roane County for over 25 years. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. Peggy dearly loved her family and treasured each moment spent with them. She had worked as a Volunteer at The Clothes Closet in Kingston and enjoyed collecting glassware. She was also an avid reader and loved cooking. Preceded in death by her mother, Winnie Clark; father, Jesse Clark; and brother, Jesse Clark, Jr.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 60 years Edward A. Avery of Kingston

Son Blake (Katie) Avery of Sweetwater

Daughter Yvonne Boswell of Kingston

Grandchildren William Avery, Emily Boswell, John (Amber) Penny,

Amanda (Adam) Moore, Danielle (John) Burkhart,

Zebullon Gideon Avery

Great-grandchildren Patricia, Kathryn, Ava, Isaac, Seth, Caraline, Eliza & Bennett

Sisters Bea Pogue of Harriman

Thelma Grubb of Harriman

Ann Melhorn of Petros

Sisters-in-law Naomi Avery of Johnstown, New York

Beulah Clark of Harriman

Brother-in-law Ray Melhorn of the Joyner community

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 11:00 – 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Liberty Baptist Church with Home Going Celebration following at 1:00 pm, in the church sanctuary with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Interment will follow the service at Childs Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.