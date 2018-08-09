Home / Obituaries / Peggy Lou Avery, age 79, of Kingston

Peggy Lou Avery, age 79, of Kingston

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 8 Views

Peggy Lou Avery, age 79, of Kingston passed away Monday, August 6, 2018 at U. T. Medical Center in Knoxville.  She was born November 23, 1938 in Harriman and had been a resident of Roane County for over 25 years.  She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.  Peggy dearly loved her family and treasured each moment spent with them.  She had worked as a Volunteer at The Clothes Closet in Kingston and enjoyed collecting glassware.  She was also an avid reader and loved cooking. Preceded in death by her mother, Winnie Clark; father, Jesse Clark; and brother, Jesse Clark, Jr.

SURVIVORS

 

Loving Husband of 60 years      Edward A. Avery of Kingston              

Son                                        Blake (Katie) Avery of Sweetwater

Daughter                                Yvonne Boswell of Kingston

Grandchildren                         William Avery, Emily Boswell, John (Amber) Penny,

                                             Amanda (Adam) Moore, Danielle (John) Burkhart,

Zebullon Gideon Avery

Great-grandchildren                 Patricia, Kathryn, Ava, Isaac, Seth, Caraline, Eliza & Bennett

Sisters                                   Bea Pogue of Harriman

                                             Thelma Grubb of Harriman

                                             Ann Melhorn of Petros

Sisters-in-law                          Naomi Avery of Johnstown, New York

                                             Beulah Clark of Harriman

Brother-in-law                         Ray Melhorn of the Joyner community

A host of extended family and friends

 

The family will receive friends 11:00 – 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Liberty Baptist Church with Home Going Celebration following at 1:00 pm, in the church sanctuary with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating.  Interment will follow the service at Childs Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.   Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Willie Joe “Joey” Goforth age 37 of Springfield, OH

Willie Joe “Joey” Goforth age 37 of Springfield, OH passed away suddenly on Saturday, August …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.