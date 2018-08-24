Pearl Elizabeth Fox Emert, age 85 of Powell, went to be with her Lord, Thursday, August 23, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. She loved to serve others and was known to be loving, happy, but most of all, feisty. She loved fishing and gospel music. She was the most precious mother who loved her kids more than life just after her husband and grandchildren. Pearl was a member of Community Missionary Baptist Church.

Pearl is preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Margaret Fox; her first husband, Harvey Carl Thomas; children, Lee Thomas, Joe Thomas and Beverly Williams; sister, Clara Lee Daniels; and brothers, Edward Fox and Robert Fox.

Pearl is survived by her husband, Samuel Emert, Sr.; sons, Samuel (Bobbie) Emert, Jr., Dean (Sharon) Emert, Jamie (Renee) Emert, Brian (Marla) Emert; daughters, Margaret (Mack) Sherwood, Sandra Emert, Glenda Owens, Darlene (Steve) Shelton, Ann Emert and Annette Emert; brothers, Franklin (Sue) Fox, J.R. (Naomia) Fox; sisters, Joyce Stevens, Edna Lyles, Mildred Ruth, Pat Daniels, Sally Messamore, Brenda (Bob) Lindsey, Kathleen Fox; 33 grandchildren; 74 great grandchildren; 23 great-great grandchildren; self-adopted son, Allen (Elizabeth) Monroe; and a multitude of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, August 26, 2018 from 3-6 PM in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 6 PM. Reverend Kenneth Cardwell and Reverend Charlie Emert officiating. Family and friends will meet Monday, August 27, 2018 at 9:15 AM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home and proceed to Grandview Memorial Gardens for a graveside service at 10 AM.

