Paul Rhea Jr., age 46 of Oak Ridge, TN passed away on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. He loved his wife, Jacqueline and daughter, Kila very much. Paul loved to draw. He was kind hearted, soft spoken and was a friend to everyone.

Paul is preceded in death by his father, Paul Lynn Rhea Sr and mother, Theressia Hammers.

Paul is survived by his wife Jacqueline Rhea of Oak Ridge, TN; daughter, Kila Rhea of Clinton, TN; brothers, William Rhea and wife Brandy of Claxton, TN, Rodney Hammers and wife, Wendy of KY, Johnny Hammers and wife Kris of KY, and Matthew Hammers of KY; sisters, Christina Myers and husband, Steve of Bulls Gap, TN, Laura Bales of TX, Maryann Russell of MI and Donna Rhea of Lake City, TN. Paul also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations can be to Jones Mortuary LLC, 375 N. Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716.

Paul’s family will receive his friends on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm with his funeral service to follow at 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with Johnny Rhea officiating. Paul’s interment will be at 1:00pm on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at New Petros cemetery in Wartburg, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.