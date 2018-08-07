Paul Joseph “P.J.” Burkhardt-Hundley

Paul Joseph Burkhardt-Hundley (nickname PJ)
Born July 14, 1978
Died August 2, 2018
PJ loved his family and enjoyed any time he was able to be with them. He was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Augusta, GA and attended Aquanis HS. Enjoyed playing Basketball and Karate.
PJ had a special soul and was loved by many. He will be sorely missed not only by his family but by all the friends he had. Paul is preceded in death by father: Jerome L. Hundley, uncles: Joseph Hundley, and Michael Clayborn.
Survivors:
Kimberly Luce -wife
Children:
Paul J. Golley, Warner Robins, GA
Anthony Burkhardt-Hundley
Audeya Burkhardt-Hundley
Kailynn Burkhardt-Hundley
Peighton Burkhardt-Hundley
Porter Burkhardt-Hundley
Step-daughter – Kendell Miller (Torie – her husband) of Augusta GA
Niece – Mikayla Hundley, Atlanta Ga.
Brother – Jerome L. Hundley Jr. (Carissa) of Lenoir City TN
Adopted brother – Alonso Parham, McCormick SC
Sister – Jennifer Hundley
Grandparents Maternal – Dorothy Clayborn & Eugene Clayborn
Grandparents Paternal – James & Rita Hundley
Living Uncles & Aunts: Steve Clayborn (Susan) of Grovetown Ga., Donald Clayborn (Evelyn) of Sweetwater, TN, Mary Clayborn of Columbia, SC.
James Hundley of Springfield Ma & Pamela Hundley (Joel) of Agawam Ma.
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top