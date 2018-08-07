Home / Obituaries / Paul Joseph “P.J.” Burkhardt-Hundley

Paul Joseph “P.J.” Burkhardt-Hundley

Paul Joseph Burkhardt-Hundley (nickname PJ)

Born July 14, 1978

Died August 2, 2018 

PJ loved his family and enjoyed any time he was able to be with them.  He was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Augusta, GA and attended Aquanis HS.  Enjoyed playing Basketball and Karate.

PJ had a special soul and was loved by many.  He will be sorely missed not only by his family but by all the friends he had. Paul is preceded in death by father: Jerome L. Hundley, uncles: Joseph Hundley, and Michael Clayborn. 

Survivors:

Kimberly Luce -wife

Children:

Paul J. Golley, Warner Robins, GA

Anthony Burkhardt-Hundley

Audeya Burkhardt-Hundley

Kailynn Burkhardt-Hundley

Peighton Burkhardt-Hundley

Porter Burkhardt-Hundley

Step-daughter – Kendell Miller (Torie – her husband) of Augusta GA

Niece – Mikayla Hundley, Atlanta Ga.

Brother – Jerome L. Hundley Jr. (Carissa) of Lenoir City TN

Adopted brother – Alonso Parham, McCormick SC

Sister – Jennifer Hundley

Grandparents Maternal – Dorothy Clayborn & Eugene Clayborn

Grandparents Paternal – James & Rita Hundley

Living Uncles & Aunts:  Steve Clayborn (Susan) of Grovetown Ga., Donald Clayborn (Evelyn) of Sweetwater, TN, Mary Clayborn of Columbia, SC.

James Hundley of Springfield Ma & Pamela Hundley (Joel) of Agawam Ma.


Catholic Mass will be held on Monday, August 4, 2018 at St. Therese Catholic Church at 4:00 p.m.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top

