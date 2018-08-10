Paul Archer Hatmaker, age 75 of Andersonville passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2018 at his residence. Paul was a member of Sequoyah Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma C. Hatmaker; parents, Fletcher and Haley Hatmaker; son, Quint Hatmaker; brothers, Luther, Mirma, & Lee Hatmaker; grandson, Jason Paul Hatmaker.

He is survived by:

Sons………………. David Hatmaker

Timothy Hatmaker

Daughters……….. Euretha Hatmaker Woods

Paula Hatmaker

Brother…………….. Gerald Hatmaker

Sister……………….. Sue Hatmaker Gunter

Grandchildren………….. Sherry Dixon, Jonathan Woods, Tonya Woods,

Tyler Woods, Alex Hatmaker, Spencer Hatmaker, &

Elaina Woods

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will be 2:00 pm, Sunday at Sequoyah Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Charlie Marlow and Rev. Gerald Hatmaker officiating. Paul’s graveside will immediately follow at Red Hill Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com