Home / Obituaries / Paul Archer Hatmaker, age 75 of Andersonville

Paul Archer Hatmaker, age 75 of Andersonville

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 61 Views

Paul Archer Hatmaker, age 75 of Andersonville passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2018 at his residence. Paul was a member of Sequoyah Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma C. Hatmaker; parents, Fletcher and Haley Hatmaker; son, Quint Hatmaker; brothers, Luther, Mirma, & Lee Hatmaker; grandson, Jason Paul Hatmaker.
He is survived by:
Sons………………. David Hatmaker
Timothy Hatmaker
Daughters……….. Euretha Hatmaker Woods
Paula Hatmaker
Brother…………….. Gerald Hatmaker
Sister……………….. Sue Hatmaker Gunter
Grandchildren………….. Sherry Dixon, Jonathan Woods, Tonya Woods,
Tyler Woods, Alex Hatmaker, Spencer Hatmaker, &
Elaina Woods
Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will be 2:00 pmSunday at Sequoyah Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Charlie Marlow and Rev. Gerald Hatmaker officiating. Paul’s graveside will immediately follow at Red Hill Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Peggy Lou Avery, age 79, of Kingston

Peggy Lou Avery, age 79, of Kingston passed away Monday, August 6, 2018 at U. T. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.