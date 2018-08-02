ORT: State grant paves way for tourist development

(Oak Ridge Today) A state grant of more than $50,000 that was announced Tuesday will help create interpretive signs for historic sites in Oak Ridge that are related to the Manhattan Project National Historical Park and improve the waterfront for events such as rowing, cycling, and festivals, officials said.

The $56,250 Tourism Enhancement Grant, part of the third round of grants, was announced Tuesday at the Oak Ridge Municipal Building.

Marc DeRose, president of Explore Oak Ridge, said there are two parts to the grant. One is to enhance the city’s component of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park. The grant funding could be used to create interpretive signs at historic places like the Guest House and Chapel on the Hill. The interpretive signs will be accessible and include pictures and content, DeRose said.

The Manhattan Project National Historical Park is a unique three-site park that includes Oak Ridge; Hanford, Washington; and Los Alamos, New Mexico. All three sites were involved in the Manhattan Project, a top-secret federal program to build the world’s first atomic weapons during World War II.

The second component of the state grant, DeRose said, will be used for waterfront improvements. They are expected to include an enhanced electrical capability for events such as regattas (rowing races), cycling races, and festivals. There could be more accessible parking, and viewing areas could be enhanced, DeRose said.

Both projects aim to increase the number of visitors to Oak Ridge and create a positive economic impact, the press release said.

Explore Oak Ridge and the City of Oak Ridge will provide 50/50 matching funds for the state grant.