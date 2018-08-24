ORPL seeking new interviews for oral history project

The Oak Ridge Public Library is seeking new interviews as part of the Center for Oak Ridge Oral History (COROH) project. More than 800 oral history entries have already been logged, but additional stories are needed from those who experienced Oak Ridge as children.

COROH’s main focus has been the Manhattan Project era of Oak Ridge’s history, from late 1942 to the end of World War II in August 1945. Interviewees are asked about what it was like to live in the “Secret City.” As the project continues, staff and volunteers will be looking to the second generation of Oak Ridgers in order to record their memories as well.

With the help of the U.S. Department of Energy and several other advisory organizations, COROH collects and archives these irreplaceable stories. Hundreds of interviews, panel discussions, lectures, home movies, and professional videos are available to the public via the www.orpl.org website under the “Departments and Services” tab. Most interviews have audio and video, but transcripts are also available.

The Center for Oak Ridge Oral History is housed inside the Oak Ridge Room at Oak Ridge Public Library. If you have any questions or would like to provide an oral history, please contact Julie Forkner or Jordan Reed at (865) 425-3455, or visit the library anytime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You can also find COROH on Facebook: www.facebook.com/CenterforOakRidgeOralHistory.