ORPD to present “Ask an Officer” at OR Senior Center

The Oak Ridge Police Department will offer an educational “Ask an Officer” session on personal safety at the Oak Ridge Civic Center on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at 1 p.m.

Join Oak Ridge Police Sergeant Shannah Newman and Investigator Wendy Zolkowski for this special program sponsored by the Oak Ridge Senior Center. This event isopen to participants of any age. Everyone is invited to come out and learn how to become safer and more secure in everyday life.

A question and answer session will follow the presentation if time allows. There is no cost for the program, but please call the Oak Ridge Senior Center at (865) 425-3999 to reserve a spot.