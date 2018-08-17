Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORPD to present “Ask an Officer” at OR Senior Center

ORPD to present “Ask an Officer” at OR Senior Center

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

The Oak Ridge Police Department will offer an educational “Ask an Officer” session on personal safety at the Oak Ridge Civic Center on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at 1 p.m.

Join Oak Ridge Police Sergeant Shannah Newman and Investigator Wendy Zolkowski for this special program sponsored by the Oak Ridge Senior Center. This event isopen to participants of any age. Everyone is invited to come out and learn how to become safer and more secure in everyday life.

A question and answer session will follow the presentation if time allows. There is no cost for the program, but please call the Oak Ridge Senior Center at (865) 425-3999 to reserve a spot.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Cove Lake State Park welcomes new Manager

Cove Lake State Park formally welcomed new Manager Casey Hatmaker, this morning during a public …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.