ORPD: Teen missing since July located

Oak Ridge Police announced Wednesday that a teenager missing since July 17th, has been located safe and sound. 17-year-old Jade Dush was reported missing by her legal guardian on July 17th. The ORPD announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that Dush had been located in Oak Ridge late Tuesday night. Officials thanked the public for the information they provided investigators as they searched for the girl.
