ORNL FCU celebrating 70th by giving back

(Press release)  Monday, August 6 is ORNL Federal Credit Union’s 70th anniversary. They will be celebrating in many ways, including a member appreciation day on Monday, August 6 at all ORNL FCU branch locations. Refreshments and fun will be served throughout the day!

In addition to their member appreciation day, ORNL FCU will be commemorating their anniversary in a big way—by donating $10,000 each to seven non-profit organizations in the East Tennessee community. ORNL FCU is honored to invest in the communities where their members and employees live, work, worship, and attend school.

ORNL FCU members and employees are passionate about supporting the East Tennessee community and together, make the East Tennessee community thrive. It’s important that ORNL FCU understands their community’s needs. They are seeking their member’s help in selecting the organizations that will each receive a $10,000 donation.

To celebrate ORNL FCU’s heritage, ORNL FCU members are invited to nominate organizations and share with the credit union why the organization they are nominating should receive a $10,000 donation from ORNL FCU by answering the following questions:

1.       How is the organization best serving the needs of our community?

2.       Why are you passionate about the organization?

3.       If you are involved in the organization, tell us why and what you do.

4.       How is the organization helping our community thrive?

From the nominations received, ORNL FCU will select and award organizations that represent diverse interests and areas across the East Tennessee area.  Nominations will be accepted between August 6 and August 25. Organizations selected to receive a $10,000 donation will be announced early September. Additional information and a link to the nomination form can be found at https://www.ornlfcu.com/anniversary.

