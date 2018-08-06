Home / Obituaries / Orlin J. “Papaw” Bernard, age 91 of Clinton

Orlin J. “Papaw” Bernard, age 91 of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 62 Views

Orlin J. “Papaw” Bernard, age 91 of Clinton went home to be with his heavenly father on Sunday, August 5, 2018 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.  Orlin attended Hillvale Baptist Church and was a member of New Salem Baptist Church.  Orlin was a veteran of the United States Army and Navy and served our country in World War II and Korean War.  He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jackie Bernard; son, Billy Bernard; four brothers and one sister.

He is survived by:

Son…………………..    Don Bernard & wife Sandra of New Ellenton, SC

Grandchildren……  Shane Bernard & wife Jeanna of Clinton

      Maureen Chavis & husband Scott of New Ellenton, SC

      Jesse Bernard of Powell

Great Grandchildren.        Austin Bernard, Scotty Chavis, Brooklynn Shubert,

                  & Brooke Chavis

Little Buddy……..     Joshua Patterson

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services following in the chapel with Rev. Allen Giles officiating.  His burial will be 1:00 pmWednesday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Lawrence Simmerman Viar

Lawrence Simmerman Viar joined his heavenly father on August 1, 2018.  Lawrence was born December …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.