Orlin J. “Papaw” Bernard, age 91 of Clinton went home to be with his heavenly father on Sunday, August 5, 2018 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Orlin attended Hillvale Baptist Church and was a member of New Salem Baptist Church. Orlin was a veteran of the United States Army and Navy and served our country in World War II and Korean War. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jackie Bernard; son, Billy Bernard; four brothers and one sister.

He is survived by:

Son………………….. Don Bernard & wife Sandra of New Ellenton, SC

Grandchildren…… Shane Bernard & wife Jeanna of Clinton

Maureen Chavis & husband Scott of New Ellenton, SC

Jesse Bernard of Powell

Great Grandchildren. Austin Bernard, Scotty Chavis, Brooklynn Shubert,

& Brooke Chavis

Little Buddy…….. Joshua Patterson

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services following in the chapel with Rev. Allen Giles officiating. His burial will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com