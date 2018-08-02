Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORFD offers bystander medical training through ‘Stop the Bleed’

ORFD offers bystander medical training through ‘Stop the Bleed’

The Oak Ridge Fire Department will host two “Stop the Bleed” courses on Wednesday, August 15, 2018. The first class will be held at 1 p.m. with another scheduled for 6 p.m. to accommodate different schedules. Each class is limited to 20 participants and there is no cost involved in taking the course.

Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign and call-to-action. Stop the Bleed is intended to cultivate grassroots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

No matter how quickly emergency crews are able to respond, bystanders will always be first on the scene. An injured person can die from blood loss within minutes, so working quickly to stop the bleeding is imperative. By learning what simple actions to take following a traumatic injury, you may be able to save a life.

Stop the Bleed classes will be taught at Oak Ridge Fire Department Station 3 located at 333 Tuskegee Drive in Oak Ridge. To register for one of the free courses, call (865) 425-3520 or send an email to emocsari@oakridgetn.gov.

