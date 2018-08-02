Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORCB Summer concert August 5th

ORCB Summer concert August 5th

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 9 Views

It is still officially summer, and you are invited to come on down to A.K. Bissell Park on Sunday evening, August 5, for the 7 p.m. “Summer” concert performed by the Oak Ridge Community Band. This is the third concert of the summer season, and if you missed the Memorial Day and July 4 concerts, make your plans now to hear the Community Band in Sunday evening’s performance, a press release said.

This is a free event. Bring chairs or blankets for outdoor seating. Refreshments will be available for sale. This concert will have a variety of music featuring jazz, swing, show tunes, marches, and Broadway hits, the press release said.

For more information, visit www.orcb.org and follow the Community Band on Facebook at www.facebook/OakRidgeCommunityBand.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ACSD reminds drivers of school zone safety

(ACSD release) Another school year begins Friday, August 3rd,  The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department would like …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.