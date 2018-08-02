ORCB Summer concert August 5th

It is still officially summer, and you are invited to come on down to A.K. Bissell Park on Sunday evening, August 5, for the 7 p.m. “Summer” concert performed by the Oak Ridge Community Band. This is the third concert of the summer season, and if you missed the Memorial Day and July 4 concerts, make your plans now to hear the Community Band in Sunday evening’s performance, a press release said.

This is a free event. Bring chairs or blankets for outdoor seating. Refreshments will be available for sale. This concert will have a variety of music featuring jazz, swing, show tunes, marches, and Broadway hits, the press release said.

For more information, visit www.orcb.org and follow the Community Band on Facebook at www.facebook/OakRidgeCommunityBand.