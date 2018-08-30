OR updates Tennessee Avenue reconstruction project

(City of Oak Ridge) The City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department is providing a revised update on the Tennessee Avenue reconstruction project. Temporary closure of the Tyler Road intersection with West Tennessee Avenue will now begin on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, after the Labor Day weekend.

As the Public Works Department announced last week, phase one of the project will need to be extended just past Tyler Road, instead of Michigan Avenue. Adams and Sons, Inc., the City’s contractor for the project, has advised that the intersection will remain closed for approximately one week. Traffic will be directed around the affected area.

Once the waterline replacement portion is complete, the intersection will be re-opened. After the water main installation is completed, reconstruction of the roadway will commence.

The contractor’s notice to proceed was effective May 21, 2018, and work is expected to be completed by mid-November. Road reconstruction will include repaving and some concrete work. The concrete work will include some handicap curb ramps, curbing and an area of roadway behind the hospital’s existing loading dock. The contractor will make every effort to maintain local access; however, total closure of portions of the road requiring detours will be necessary. When crews and equipment move from one location to another, the contractor and city personnel onsite will advise local businesses as traffic patterns change. The affected portion of Tennessee Avenue will be a smooth surface when all work is complete.

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists are urged to use extreme care and caution when traveling in and around these sections of roadway. The Public Works Department strongly recommends that drivers make plans to take alternate routes. We apologize for any inconvenience the closures may cause and appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation during this time. Please note that all construction work is subject to change based on such unknowns as weather, equipment, and access issues.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to the contractor’s onsite superintendent or foreman, or city personnel onsite. You may also contact Public Works via email at PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov or by calling (865) 425-1875.