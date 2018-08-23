OR scrapbooking event returns in October

(Oak Ridge press release) The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department is sponsoring the 13th Annual Memory Magic Scrapbook event at the Oak Ridge Civic Center on Friday, October 12, and Saturday, October 13, 2018.

Online registration will open on Tuesday, August 28. Walk-in registration will only be taken on the weekend of the event beginning at 8 a.m.

Friday will include vendors and a crop area. Saturday will include vendors, a crop area, an event bag, prize drawings, and snacks. The crop area will be open to registered participants only. Cropping will begin at 8 a.m. each day and close at 10 p.m. both evenings. The cost to crop is $10 for “No Frills” Friday and $30 for Saturday.

Vendors will open by 9 a.m. each day and include home party businesses, scrapbook stores and general craft stores from all over the region. The vendor area is open to the general public for shopping from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to paid participants only after 6 p.m.

For more information, call the Civic Center front desk at (865) 425-3450, visit the Memory Magic Scrapbook Event page online at http://orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov/memory-magic-scrapbook-event/ or send an email to jbohanan@oakridgetn.gov.